89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, July 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 89bio presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.33.

ETNB traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,071. 89bio has a 52 week low of $6.57 and a 52 week high of $18.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average is $9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The firm has a market cap of $811.67 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.10.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.52) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that 89bio will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of 89bio by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 26,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of 89bio by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of 89bio by 66.7% in the first quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period.

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

