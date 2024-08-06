89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 89bio traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.97. 177,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,100,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

89bio Trading Down 4.6 %

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

