89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Trading Down 5% After Analyst Downgrade

Posted by on Aug 6th, 2024

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Free Report)’s share price traded down 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $12.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. 89bio traded as low as $7.93 and last traded at $7.97. 177,239 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,100,741 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.39.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ETNB. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of 89bio from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of 89bio in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on 89bio

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 89bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of 89bio by 28.4% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in 89bio during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in 89bio during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000.

89bio Trading Down 4.6 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 15.03 and a current ratio of 15.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $787.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.42 and its 200 day moving average is $9.59.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNBGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.08. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

89bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.