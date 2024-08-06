991,971 Shares in Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO) Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group plc (NASDAQ:MREO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 991,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,274,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.71% of Mereo BioPharma Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MREO. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in the first quarter valued at about $54,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 581,066.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 17,432 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mereo BioPharma Group by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Mereo BioPharma Group during the first quarter worth about $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Mereo BioPharma Group Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Mereo BioPharma Group stock opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.78 and a 200 day moving average of $3.47. Mereo BioPharma Group plc has a fifty-two week low of $1.07 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mereo BioPharma Group ( NASDAQ:MREO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Mereo BioPharma Group news, insider John A. Lewicki sold 7,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.69, for a total transaction of $27,365.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 65,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $242,016.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexandra Hughes-Wilson sold 100,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $298,283.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,726.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,752 shares of company stock worth $576,214 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Mereo BioPharma Group in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Mereo BioPharma Group from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Mereo BioPharma Group in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Mereo BioPharma Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

About Mereo BioPharma Group

(Free Report)

Mereo BioPharma Group plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of oncology and rare diseases in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It develops Etigilimab (MPH-313), an antibody T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of tumors.

