a.k.a. Brands (AKA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $116.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AKA traded down $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $152.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. a.k.a. Brands has a one year low of $3.81 and a one year high of $33.73.

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

