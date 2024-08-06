a.k.a. Brands (AKA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. a.k.a. Brands has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS and its Q2 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $116.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.39 million. a.k.a. Brands had a negative return on equity of 17.80% and a negative net margin of 18.11%. On average, analysts expect a.k.a. Brands to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands Stock Performance

Shares of AKA traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.50. The stock had a trading volume of 730 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226. The firm has a market cap of $152.03 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.51. a.k.a. Brands has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $33.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Thursday, August 1st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on a.k.a. Brands

a.k.a. Brands Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company offers streetwear apparel, dresses, tops, bottoms, shoes, headwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Petal & Pup, Culture Kings, and mnml brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.