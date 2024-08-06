ABC Technologies (TSE:ABCT) Shares Up 0.1%

Shares of ABC Technologies Holdings Inc. (TSE:ABCT – Get Free Report) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$6.74 and last traded at C$6.74. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 5,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.73.
ABC Technologies Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of C$779.62 million, a PE ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.74.
About ABC Technologies
ABC Technologies Holdings Inc manufactures automotive systems and components in Canada. It provides interior systems, including floor consoles, cargo management systems, interior trims, seat backs, load floor/deck boards, knee/sides, and door panels; exterior systems, such as running boards, bumper systems, body side moldings, rocker panels, cladding, cargo management systems, bed extenders, and roof ditch moldings; and HVAC distribution systems comprising defrosters, I/P and floor products, auxiliary products, battery cooling products, brake cooling ducts, air guides, aspirators, and module components.
