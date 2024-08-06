Acacia Research (ACTG) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 8th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The business services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.32 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 40.89%.

Acacia Research Price Performance

ACTG traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 94,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,769. Acacia Research has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $5.74. The company has a market capitalization of $474.10 million, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200-day moving average of $4.88. The company has a current ratio of 21.40, a quick ratio of 21.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty bought 14,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Martin D. Jr. Mcnulty purchased 14,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $76,303.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 193,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,016,919.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Jason W. Soncini acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $26,800.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now directly owns 226,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,214,902.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Acacia Research

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

