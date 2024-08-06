Achieve Life Sciences (ACHV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.22) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Achieve Life Sciences to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Achieve Life Sciences stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.51. 16,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,036. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.54. Achieve Life Sciences has a twelve month low of $3.03 and a twelve month high of $5.98.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ACHV. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Jonestrading started coverage on Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cytisinicline for smoking cessation and nicotine addiction. The company offers cytisinicline, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain that reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

