Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ATNM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.76. The stock had a trading volume of 7,664,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,111. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $10.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price target on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.43.

About Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

