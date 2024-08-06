Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:ATNM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.02, Yahoo Finance reports.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 13.3 %

Shares of ATNM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,706,855 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,390. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $10.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.69 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 0.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered Actinium Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant (BMT) or a type of cellular therapy, and for other adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for BMT conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.

