Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) Reaches New 1-Year High on Strong Earnings

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $126.70 and last traded at $126.00, with a volume of 115338 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $117.71.

The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $286.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADUS. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Addus HomeCare from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Stephens boosted their price target on Addus HomeCare from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Barclays lowered Addus HomeCare from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut Addus HomeCare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.86.

Insider Transactions at Addus HomeCare

In other news, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 217 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total value of $25,200.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,186,500.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Addus HomeCare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Addus HomeCare by 1.3% in the second quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 3.3% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 5,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 40.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $118.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.05. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

About Addus HomeCare

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

