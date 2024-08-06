ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Shares Acquired by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report) by 37.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,066 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 32,446 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.15% of ADTRAN worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 83,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 2,764 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in ADTRAN by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 17,646 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 20,809.1% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 6,867 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

ADTRAN Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADTN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $455.71 million, a P/E ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.34 and a twelve month high of $8.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. ADTRAN had a negative net margin of 51.42% and a negative return on equity of 18.98%. The business had revenue of $226.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ADTN. StockNews.com cut shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADTN

About ADTRAN

(Free Report)

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.