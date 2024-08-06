ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Northland Capmk raised shares of ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Northland Securities raised shares of ADTRAN from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.67.

ADTRAN Trading Down 5.3 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $455.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.62. ADTRAN has a 12 month low of $4.34 and a 12 month high of $8.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $226.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.00 million. ADTRAN had a negative return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 51.42%. Equities research analysts forecast that ADTRAN will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the fourth quarter worth about $306,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in ADTRAN in the 4th quarter worth about $8,363,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of ADTRAN by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 432,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after buying an additional 264,950 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,067 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,241,000 after buying an additional 817,762 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides networking and communications platforms, software, systems, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. It offers residential gateways; ethernet passive optical network ONUs; gigabit passive optical network/XGS-PON ONTs; traditional SSE, routers, and switches; edge cloud; carrier ethernet network interface devices; Optical Line Terminals; Packet Aggregation, Copper Access, and Oscilloquartz; optical transport and engine solutions; infrastructure monitoring solution; and training, professional, software, and managed services.

