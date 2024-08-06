Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV) Senior Officer Acquires C$50,002.00 in Stock

Advantage Energy Ltd. (TSE:AAV – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) Senior Officer Donald Craig Blackwood bought 5,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$9.20 per share, with a total value of C$50,002.00.

Advantage Energy Stock Down 4.4 %

AAV opened at C$9.13 on Tuesday. Advantage Energy Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of C$8.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$10.41 and a 200-day moving average of C$10.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.01, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AAV. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 price target on shares of Advantage Energy in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Desjardins increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advantage Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.68.

About Advantage Energy

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

