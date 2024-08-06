AECOM (NYSE:ACM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

AECOM (NYSE:ACMGet Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. AECOM had a positive return on equity of 22.73% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. AECOM’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. AECOM updated its FY24 guidance to $4.45-4.55 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.450-4.550 EPS.

Shares of ACM opened at $86.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -962.22, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.41. AECOM has a 52 week low of $74.40 and a 52 week high of $98.72.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio is -977.78%.

In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 7,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.51, for a total value of $671,308.29. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,711.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ACM. Truist Financial dropped their price target on AECOM from $113.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on AECOM from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on AECOM from $110.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

