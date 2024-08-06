Aemetis (AMTX) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Aemetis (NASDAQ: AMTX):

8/2/2024 – Aemetis had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $28.00 price target on the stock.

7/31/2024 – Aemetis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

7/31/2024 – Aemetis had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $3.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $4.00.

7/17/2024 – Aemetis was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating.

Aemetis Price Performance

AMTX stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.64. 212,242 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 892,083. The company has a market capitalization of $117.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.69. Aemetis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.10 and a fifty-two week high of $7.82.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $66.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.68) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

In related news, Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of Aemetis stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,001 shares in the company, valued at $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Aemetis during the second quarter valued at $306,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Aemetis by 2,837.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,309 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 50,528 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Aemetis during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

