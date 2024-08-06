AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The business had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ASLE opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 7.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a PE ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.65. AerSale has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $16.69.

About AerSale

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

