AerSale (ASLE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AerSale had a net margin of 0.20% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The company had revenue of $90.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.30 million. On average, analysts expect AerSale to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AerSale Stock Down 3.8 %

ASLE stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. AerSale has a twelve month low of $5.55 and a twelve month high of $16.69. The company has a market capitalization of $310.63 million, a P/E ratio of -586.00 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.17, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.65.

AerSale Company Profile

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

