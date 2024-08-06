Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 16.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,900 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $2,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ariel Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 6.8% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,327,009 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $222,234,000 after acquiring an additional 84,313 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 771,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $116,764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,265 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 511,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,521,000 after buying an additional 92,913 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Affiliated Managers Group by 688.9% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 474,542 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,855,000 after purchasing an additional 414,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Affiliated Managers Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,223,000. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AMG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Affiliated Managers Group from $201.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. StockNews.com cut Affiliated Managers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Affiliated Managers Group from $200.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.20.

Affiliated Managers Group stock opened at $160.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.04. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $189.81.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.60 by $0.07. Affiliated Managers Group had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 31.51%. The firm had revenue of $500.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. Affiliated Managers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.22%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

