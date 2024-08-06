Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.85.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AFRM shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Affirm in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of AFRM stock opened at $24.56 on Tuesday. Affirm has a fifty-two week low of $13.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.01 and a beta of 3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 12.94 and a current ratio of 12.94.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $576.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $249,497.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,348 shares in the company, valued at $1,730,961.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.05% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFRM. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Affirm during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates grew its holdings in Affirm by 94.0% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in Affirm by 82.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Affirm by 80.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

