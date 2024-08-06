Agenus (AGEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($1.33) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.58) by $0.54. The company had revenue of $28.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 million. On average, analysts expect Agenus to post $-11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-10 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AGEN traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.59. 229,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 750,053. Agenus has a 12 month low of $4.78 and a 12 month high of $32.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.23. The stock has a market cap of $117.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Agenus from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (up from $3.00) on shares of Agenus in a research note on Friday, July 19th. HC Wainwright cut Agenus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W lowered shares of Agenus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agenus in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

