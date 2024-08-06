Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $68.00 to $77.00. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the stock. 321,724 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 66% from the previous session’s volume of 953,659 shares.The stock last traded at $72.04 and had previously closed at $71.07.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Agree Realty from $67.50 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.77.

Insider Activity at Agree Realty

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agree Realty

In related news, Director Greg Lehmkuhl acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $58.99 per share, for a total transaction of $58,990.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,893.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agree Realty by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,480,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $827,124,000 after acquiring an additional 258,217 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,660,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $419,289,000 after purchasing an additional 719,430 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 489.8% during the first quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 2,868,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,857,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382,252 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Agree Realty by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,481,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,253,000 after buying an additional 105,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Agree Realty by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,409,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,714,000 after buying an additional 61,020 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agree Realty Trading Up 1.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $152.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.35 million. Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 32.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Agree Realty Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is 176.47%.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

