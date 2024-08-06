Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Price Target Raised to $295.00

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by analysts at Barclays from $290.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 5.21% from the company’s current price.

APD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $291.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.53.

Shares of Air Products and Chemicals stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $280.38. 117,064 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,753,711. The business has a 50-day moving average of $266.08 and a 200 day moving average of $250.19. Air Products and Chemicals has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 35.3% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 43,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after purchasing an additional 11,363 shares in the last quarter. Patron Partners LLC increased its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.2% during the second quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 10.7% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 13.1% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 3,554 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.0% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 33,949 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,761,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

