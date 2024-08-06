AirBoss of America (BOS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.05) per share for the quarter.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.06) by C($0.18). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 28.35% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of C$139.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$132.45 million.

AirBoss of America Trading Down 0.9 %

AirBoss of America stock traded down C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$4.64. 3,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,586. The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.15. AirBoss of America has a 12 month low of C$3.65 and a 12 month high of C$6.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$5.47.

AirBoss of America Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at AirBoss of America

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.81%.

In other news, Director Peter Grenville Schoch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$5.75 per share, with a total value of C$57,500.00. 34.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BOS shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on AirBoss of America from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$4.75 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark increased their target price on shares of AirBoss of America from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.00.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

Featured Stories

