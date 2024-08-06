Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Akoya Biosciences (NASDAQ:AKYA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.27), Yahoo Finance reports. The company had revenue of $23.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 million. Akoya Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 111.80% and a negative net margin of 72.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share. Akoya Biosciences updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Akoya Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of AKYA stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.00. The company had a trading volume of 286,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,981. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Akoya Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $6.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.76.

Get Akoya Biosciences alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on AKYA. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Akoya Biosciences from $8.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Akoya Biosciences from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research cut shares of Akoya Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Akoya Biosciences from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Akoya Biosciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Akoya Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.19.

Akoya Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Akoya Biosciences, Inc, a life sciences technology company, provides spatial biology solutions focused on transforming discovery and clinical research in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers PhenoCycler instrument, a compact bench-top fluidics system that integrates with a companion microscope to automate image acquisition; and PhenoImager platform that enables researchers to visualize, analyze, quantify, and phenotype cells in situ, in fresh frozen or FFPE tissue sections, and tissue microarrays utilizing an automated and high-throughput workflow.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Akoya Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akoya Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.