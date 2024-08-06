Alacer Gold (TSE:ASR) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Alacer Gold Corp (TSE:ASR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.84. Alacer Gold shares last traded at C$9.47, with a volume of 4,591,753 shares changing hands.
Alacer Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$9.47.
About Alacer Gold
Alacer Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of mineral deposits in Turkey. It primarily holds an 80% interest in the Copler gold mine that is located in the Erzincan Province, east-central Turkey. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.
