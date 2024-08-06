Alamo Group Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share (NYSE:ALG)

Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Alamo Group in a research report issued on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $2.60 for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alamo Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.30 per share.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.79 by ($0.44). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 7.56%. The business had revenue of $416.30 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

ALG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Alamo Group from $223.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th.

NYSE ALG opened at $172.99 on Tuesday. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $157.74 and a 12 month high of $231.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $179.92 and a 200-day moving average of $198.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 16th. Alamo Group’s payout ratio is 9.25%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 399,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,906,000 after purchasing an additional 119,636 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Alamo Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $796,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 53,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 22,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Alamo Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 3,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

