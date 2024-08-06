Alerus Financial NA Acquires 7,591 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alerus Financial NA raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,542 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,591 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.8% of Alerus Financial NA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $24,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Rockport Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.9% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.8% in the first quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 79,010 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $14,252,000 after purchasing an additional 6,405 shares during the last quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 273.5% during the 1st quarter. Secured Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brogan Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Brogan Financial Inc. now owns 3,373 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $608,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 523,253 shares in the company, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

