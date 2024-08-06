Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX) Given New $125.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Alexander’s (NYSE:ALX – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 42.58% from the company’s current price.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Alexander’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Alexander’s by 2.6% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $782,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alexander’s by 14.3% in the second quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 8,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Alexander’s by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Alexander’s by 3.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alexander’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.99% of the company’s stock.
Alexander's, Inc is a real estate investment trust which has five properties in New York City.
