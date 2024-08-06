Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Piper Sandler

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALHC. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded Alignment Healthcare to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays raised their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $4.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Get Alignment Healthcare alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALHC

Alignment Healthcare Stock Up 2.4 %

ALHC traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.04. 182,865 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 940,831. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of 1.43. Alignment Healthcare has a one year low of $4.46 and a one year high of $10.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $681.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.66 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 95.55% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. Alignment Healthcare’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alignment Healthcare

In other Alignment Healthcare news, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total value of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 414,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,148,434.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Joseph S. Konowiecki sold 22,400 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.06, for a total value of $202,944.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,233,221 shares in the company, valued at $11,172,982.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert Thomas Freeman sold 38,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $388,968.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 414,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,148,434.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 225,221 shares of company stock worth $2,142,155. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 3,092 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 39,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 31,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 4,862 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alignment Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alignment Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.