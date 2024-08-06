Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post FY2025 Earnings of $7.50 Per Share

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Allegiant Travel in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 1st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst D. Mckenzie now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $7.50 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $8.00. The consensus estimate for Allegiant Travel’s current full-year earnings is $3.08 per share.

Get Allegiant Travel alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALGT. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays cut their target price on Allegiant Travel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $75.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $60.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Allegiant Travel Stock Performance

Shares of ALGT stock opened at $42.08 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.71. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $38.79 and a one year high of $114.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.66.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The transportation company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $666.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.74 million. Allegiant Travel had a positive return on equity of 3.48% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.35 earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allegiant Travel

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel by 275.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Allegiant Travel during the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allegiant Travel news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 9,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,522. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Keny Frank Wilper sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 9,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,522. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Paul Wilson III sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total value of $39,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,948 shares in the company, valued at $3,972,244. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,037 shares of company stock worth $1,395,948. 17.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Allegiant Travel

(Get Free Report)

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 1, 2024, it operated a fleet of 126 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allegiant Travel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiant Travel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.