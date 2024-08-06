Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Holdings Trimmed by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lowered its stake in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 377 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Allegion were worth $965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its stake in Allegion by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,625 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,784 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Allegion by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Allegion by 6.3% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Allegion by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,672 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,194 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.98, for a total value of $267,624.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,354,343.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLE traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $127.93. The company had a trading volume of 176,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,683. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.66. Allegion plc has a 1-year low of $95.94 and a 1-year high of $141.99.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $965.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.63 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 47.21% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. Analysts expect that Allegion plc will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

ALLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegion from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Allegion from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays increased their target price on Allegion from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.40.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

