Alley Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 178 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Alley Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 93,597 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.3% of Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Alley Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 19.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 24.3% during the first quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 65,541 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $11,822,000 after purchasing an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.1% during the first quarter. United American Securities Inc. d b a UAS Asset Management now owns 355,241 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $64,078,000 after purchasing an additional 59,421 shares during the last quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.2% during the first quarter. Peak Asset Management LLC now owns 25,262 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Finance LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $733,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,726,894.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.35 and a 12 month high of $201.20. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.12 and its 200-day moving average is $179.92.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Stories

