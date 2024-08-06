Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 918 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $1,048,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 604.0% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 72,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 62,431 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth $2,656,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 224.2% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 468,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,052,000 after buying an additional 324,252 shares in the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 239.1% in the fourth quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after buying an additional 17,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 103,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 20,371 shares in the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNT traded up $0.78 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.01. 318,695 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,644. The firm has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.15 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.33.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LNT

About Alliant Energy

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.