Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) PT Raised to $60.00

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 6.82% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $48.50 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Alliant Energy from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LNT traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.17. The company had a trading volume of 103,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.33. Alliant Energy has a twelve month low of $45.15 and a twelve month high of $58.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $894.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $897.03 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,579,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,205,000 after buying an additional 984,963 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Alliant Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,194,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,679,000 after purchasing an additional 505,101 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,802,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948,485 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its position in Alliant Energy by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,651,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,325,000 after purchasing an additional 213,522 shares during the period. Finally, Mairs & Power Inc. grew its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 3,173,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,800,000 after buying an additional 67,550 shares during the last quarter. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

