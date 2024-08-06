Ally Financial Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.93 Per Share (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for Ally Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Research analyst N. Kataruka now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.80. The consensus estimate for Ally Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.42 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2024 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ALLY. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Ally Financial Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $39.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day moving average of $38.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.01 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92. Ally Financial has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Ally Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.98%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ally Financial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,079,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,697,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,670,000 after purchasing an additional 31,491 shares during the last quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 2,774,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,616,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,346,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,953,000 after purchasing an additional 42,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 2,120,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,035,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Ally Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.