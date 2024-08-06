Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Given “Hold” Rating at Benchmark

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, B. Riley boosted their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of AMR traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $250.76. 60,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,184. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a 12-month low of $172.81 and a 12-month high of $452.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $329.78. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.36.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The energy company reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.46 by $0.03. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The company had revenue of $804.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $12.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources will post 28.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total transaction of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,777,810.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alpha Metallurgical Resources by 947.1% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

