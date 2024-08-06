Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NYSE:AMR – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The energy company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.05 million. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 16.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $12.16 earnings per share.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Stock Performance

NYSE AMR opened at $250.49 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $302.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.78. Alpha Metallurgical Resources has a fifty-two week low of $172.81 and a fifty-two week high of $452.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Roger Lee Nicholson sold 3,593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.16, for a total value of $1,042,544.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,810.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 15.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMR has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $374.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

About Alpha Metallurgical Resources

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc, a mining company, produces, processes, and sells met and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. The company offers metallurgical coal products. It operates twenty-two active mines and nine coal preparation and load-out facilities. The company was formerly known as Contura Energy, Inc and changed its name to Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc in February 2021.

Further Reading

