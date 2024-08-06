Alpha Teknova (TKNO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 13th. Alpha Teknova has set its FY 2024 guidance at EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative net margin of 97.85% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alpha Teknova Price Performance

NASDAQ TKNO opened at $3.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a market cap of $150.23 million, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.27.

Insider Transactions at Alpha Teknova

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.24 per share, with a total value of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at $13,797,391.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Telegraph Hill Partners Iv, L. bought 12,096,773 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,998.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,126,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,797,391.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Lowell bought 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.24 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,186.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 12,217,740 shares of company stock worth $15,149,998. Insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Alpha Teknova in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

