Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Garde Capital Inc.

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $8,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 25,983 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 1,056,176 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $147,537,000 after purchasing an additional 24,765 shares during the period. Unionview LLC increased its position in Alphabet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Unionview LLC now owns 5,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,722 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,314,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Buck Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 53,506 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after buying an additional 6,897 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet Stock Performance

NASDAQ GOOGL traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $159.63. The company had a trading volume of 18,697,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,117,400. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.21 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.69.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total value of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total value of $114,576.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,334 shares in the company, valued at $5,264,112. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. Barclays raised their target price on Alphabet from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $203.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.