Alphabet’s (GOOGL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $210.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 33.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on GOOGL. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $215.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.74.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $157.06. 9,947,235 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,059,066. The business has a 50-day moving average of $178.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.70% and a return on equity of 30.49%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,264,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,808 shares of company stock valued at $17,732,125. Corporate insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parcion Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Alphabet by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,013,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 3,699 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 24,155 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $17,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

