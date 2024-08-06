Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.17). Alta Equipment Group had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $441.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.35 million. On average, analysts expect Alta Equipment Group to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE ALTG traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $9.14. The company had a trading volume of 162,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,047. Alta Equipment Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.62 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58. The company has a market capitalization of $302.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.02 and its 200 day moving average is $10.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a $0.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. Alta Equipment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -104.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. purchased 54,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.14 per share, for a total transaction of $495,388.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,063,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,142,291.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Alta Equipment Group news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Iii, L.P. bought 54,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.14 per share, with a total value of $495,388.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,063,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,142,291.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey Alan Hoover bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.17 per share, for a total transaction of $32,680.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 11,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,780.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 313,100 shares of company stock worth $2,753,631. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates through three segments: Material Handling, Construction Equipment, and Master Distribution. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, and other construction equipment and related products.

