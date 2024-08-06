Altus Power Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:AMPS)

Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 7,541 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 2,158% compared to the average volume of 334 call options.

Altus Power Trading Up 2.9 %

Altus Power stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.57. 367,188 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,066,171. The firm has a market capitalization of $573.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.20 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $3.23 and a fifty-two week high of $7.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.16 and its 200-day moving average is $4.79.

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $40.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.13 million. Altus Power had a negative net margin of 4.48% and a negative return on equity of 1.37%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Altus Power will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregg J. Felton acquired 34,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $136,214.61. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,044,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,057,965.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 34,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.99 per share, with a total value of $136,214.61. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 12,044,603 shares in the company, valued at $48,057,965.97. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Gregg J. Felton bought 82,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $322,046.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,977,179 shares in the company, valued at $46,710,998.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 24.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Altus Power by 12.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,324,000 after buying an additional 438,845 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Altus Power by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 8,617 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Altus Power during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,671,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Altus Power by 41,406.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in Altus Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,298,000. 46.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Altus Power from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Roth Mkm lowered their target price on Altus Power from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised shares of Altus Power to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

