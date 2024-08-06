Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) CEO Aaron Berg Buys 160,000 Shares

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Free Report) CEO Aaron Berg bought 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,443.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Amarin Trading Up 2.2 %

AMRN stock opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. Amarin Co. plc has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. The stock has a market cap of $268.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.45 and a beta of 1.95.

Get Amarin alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Amarin in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Significant Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Amarin by 128.7% in the 1st quarter. Significant Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,582 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 19,461 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Amarin by 351.7% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 34,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amarin by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 46,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 23,313 shares in the last quarter. 22.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Amarin

About Amarin

(Get Free Report)

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Amarin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amarin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.