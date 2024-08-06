Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Covestor Ltd’s 9th Largest Position

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 19.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,698 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 0.7% of Covestor Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 1,228,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $246,241,037.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 930,696,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $186,474,307,462.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.35 and a 12-month high of $201.20.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

