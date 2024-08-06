Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by NWK Group Inc.

NWK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 69,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 5.9% of NWK Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. NWK Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $12,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth $17,700,551,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 56,666,183 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $10,221,446,000 after purchasing an additional 295,132 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,920,953 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,888,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,922 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,241,587 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,418,187,000 after purchasing an additional 888,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,335,255.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $118.35 and a one year high of $201.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $217.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

