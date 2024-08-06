Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Orion Capital Management LLC

Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,729 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up 2.9% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Orion Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,668,124,000 after buying an additional 3,687,522 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities increased their target price on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.58.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total transaction of $489,753.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.39, for a total value of $489,753.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,726,894.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total transaction of $3,771,048.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

Shares of AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.35 and a 52 week high of $201.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.92.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Further Reading

