Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 303,659 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 2,504 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up 1.9% of Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $54,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 931,925,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 3,085,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.07, for a total transaction of $617,239,158.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 931,925,277 shares in the company, valued at $186,450,290,169.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.44, for a total value of $3,771,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,025,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,480,955.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock valued at $1,222,095,188 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

