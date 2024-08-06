Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lane Generational LLC

Lane Generational LLC trimmed its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,037 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 6.0% of Lane Generational LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Lane Generational LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMZN. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Strid Group LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares during the last quarter. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of several research reports. Itau BBA Securities lowered Amazon.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.58.

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total value of $620,515.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 523,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,767,524.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188. Insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $179.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

