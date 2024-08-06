Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Lcnb Corp

Lcnb Corp trimmed its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,773 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Lcnb Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $17,700,551,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 16,029.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 785,811,114 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $141,744,609,000 after purchasing an additional 14,724,687 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 30,350.2% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,531,569 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,178,164,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 33.2% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,791,685 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,668,124,000 after purchasing an additional 3,687,522 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.58.

Amazon.com Stock Down 4.1 %

AMZN opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $187.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.92. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.35 and a twelve month high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 5,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $1,000,160.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 104,400 shares in the company, valued at $19,836,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,111,990 shares of company stock worth $1,222,095,188 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

